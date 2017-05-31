Men’s summer fashion guide: Beat the heat in style!

By Pallavi Aman Singh

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Hot weather necessitates that we do more with less and when it comes to a well-dressed man's summer wardrobe, there's more to it than just shorts and T-shirts.

Talking about the same, Ragini Varma, fashion expert at Fynd, a unique fashion e-commerce portal, told ANI, "The summer season may seem to be the time when women go all out to revamp their wardrobes but it also calls for some serious wardrobe revamping for men as well."

"With vacations, celebrations, and an array of parties lining up, the season can easily land anyone in a veritable tizzy. It is important for men to keep their style quotient high while also negating the ill-effects of the soaring temperature. This makes the right outfit and footwear undoubtedly a man's best companion during the summers," she added.

Varma also listed down some of the top trends that men can adopt during this season:

1. Make way for pastels: Summer is the right time for men to embrace the softer shades and look on point. Pastel clothing is a classic summer staple and when styled appropriately, it can make you look super trendy and elegant. It is the ideal choice for this season and will definitely make you reflect sophistication, be it in formal wear or casual wear.

You can either pair your trousers with pastel shirts or sport a stylish pair of summer shorts. Make sure that you choose from linen and cotton fabrics to match your pastel shirts or pants.

2. Welcome the camouflage prints: We have seen a host of celebrities acing this print with elan. The military green and brown prints have the ability to enhance your style in this dreary weather. The camouflage prints are not only seen on jackets but also on shirts, shorts, pants, and even on footwear! These patterns are quite trendy during hot summer days and can be worn as casual or even as a lounge wear.

You can pair your military print shorts with a button-down shirt along with suede slippers to look summer ready within no time. The familiar jungle green prints make anyone look classy, and, if you are looking to dress up, add a dollop of casualness by teaming the camouflage pant with a matching polo shirt.

3. Check out the checks: Be it summer or winter, check patterns are one of the most common fashion prints found in a man's wardrobe. From windowpane, tattersall, gingham and tartan prints, check prints are often found on a range of apparels including ties, socks, and suits. While the small set prints give a bold and cleaner look, wider checks give a more casual appearance. A checked shirt, though best suited for casual looks, can also be used for a formal look if styled correctly.

With the warmer months around, look for checked patterns in breathable materials like cotton. You can also rock your look this season by wearing a check shirt over a vest or short-sleeved t-shirt.

4. Make way for distressed denims: Distressed denims are one of the hottest trends to carry this summer. Look effortlessly stylish in distressed denim jeans paired with a simple t-shirt this season. If you're looking at updating your wardrobe, then opt for ripped jeans or shorts for a laid back and casually stylish look.

Distressed denims will make you look smart and trendy, but remember to make your denims the focal point of your outfit. Pair them with a pair of sneakers or desert boots to raise your style quotient.

5. Be comfy in sneakers: Summertime calls for comfort and style and sneakers are known to offer them both. They are one of the most convenient options for casual and semi-formal looks or for sweating it out in the gym. They can, in fact, also add to your presence in a party. Pair them with chinos and jeans for the right look. Sneakers are the best functional footwear that provides comfort and coolness as the mercury soars.

6. Say hello to high-tops: High-tops are the perfect shoes for anyone looking for a simple or a casual look. Try this footwear with your casual outfit to recreate a stylish avatar and for a more relaxed look in this warm season. High-tops are best paired with your cropped pants or jeans. (ANI)