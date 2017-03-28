Menstruating women must not enter places of worship, their body is impure: KPCC President MM Hassan

Trivandrum, March 28: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee’s (KPCC’s) acting president MM Hassan stoked a controversy on Monday after he made remarks on women’s menstruation.

The newly assumed temporary KPCC president Hassan had said that ‘women are impure during menstruation and should not enter a place of worship during this period’.

MM Hassan made these remarks while speaking at a media camp organized by the state youth welfare board in Trivandrum.

“Menstruation is impure and during this period, women should not enter temples. There is a scientific reason behind the instruction that woman should not enter temples during this period. It should not be given other interpretations. During this period, Muslim women do not observe fast. My opinion when their is that women should not go to temples, mosques when their body is impure,” Hassan said.

A number of students on the venue criticized his view. However, MM Hassan was adamant on his views.

MM Hassan was appointed the interim president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee after VM Sudheeran quit the post earlier this month.

This comment by the Kerala leader Hassan is just one among a series of sexist remarks that political leaders continue to make. Earlier this month, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinay Katariya made headlines when he made sexist remarks against Congress campaigner Priyanka Gandhi. “There are many beautiful star campaigners. There are many heroines and artists who are more beautiful,” he said.