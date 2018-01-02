Mentally unstable former army man kills 6 in two hours; CCTV captures brutality

Haryana, Jan 2: A mentally unstable ex-serviceman, who allegedly murdered six persons in just two hours with an iron rod, was arrested on Tuesday in Haryana’s Palwal city, police said.

The crime which was recorded in a nearby CCTV camera, took place within 100 metres of the police station early on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Naresh Dhankar, served as a lieutenant in the Indian Army and later joined the Agricultural Department as ADO in 2006.

A woman and three watchmen were among the victims. The cause of the crime is yet to be ascertained.

The first of the deaths were reported after the police were informed of a dead body lying near the Palwal hospital with a severe head injury. While the police were heading with the formalities, they were informed of the second victim. Quite soon they were informed of the other deaths, all of the victims suffering a head injury.

The police also add that Naresh was planning to murder his separated wife and their 8-year-old son. Luckily, the police arrested him before he could execute his wicked plan.

In the video, the accused was seen armed with the rod and moving around.

The accused, who also received injuries, also tried to attack the policemen when they tried to arrest him.