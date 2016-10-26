Mercedes Benz E-Class comes out with Drift mode

LosAngeles,Oct26:The latest generation of the E 63 4MATIC+ and the E 63 S 4MATIC+ sees Mercedes-AMG bring in a host of new features. The most prominent is the drift mode! The most powerful E-Class features a 4.0-litre turbocharged engine that generates a staggering 612 hp and 850 Nm of torque. . A sprint from zero to 100 km/h is absolved in 3.4 seconds, and this dynamic acceleration only ends at the governed top speed of 250 km/h (with AMG Driver’s package: 300 km/h).

The lesser of the two, E 63 4MATIC+ is rated at 571 hp and has 750 Nm of torque. This variant accelerates to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds.

Drift mode can be activated in the “Race” drive program using the shift paddles, provided that ESP is deactivated and the transmission is in manual mode. When drift mode is activated, the E 63 S 4MATIC+ becomes a purely rear-wheel drive vehicle. Drift mode remains engaged until the driver deactivates it again.

Mercedes-AMG has developed the new Mercedes me connect AMG TRACK PACEapp. Customers can use it to analyse and improve their track driving style and to share this with other AMG drivers via Facebook, Vimeo, YouTube or the AMG Private Lounge.

Technical specification: