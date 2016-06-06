Mercedes-Benz global sales up 13% in May

June 6, 2016 | By :

BERLIN, JUNE 6: Daimler’s luxury brand Mercedes-Benz increased deliveries 13 percent in May, with demand powered by compact models and sport-utility vehicles.

Mercedes sales jumped to 170,625 cars, a record for May and fueled by double-digit gains in Europe and China, Stuttgart-based Daimler said on Monday, citing strong momentum for A-Class and B-Class compacts and the redesigned E-Class saloon.

Five-month deliveries were up 12 percent at 818,175 models, with China, Mercedes’s biggest market, posting a 36 percent five-months increase to 180,537 cars. May sales in China rose by 38.9 percent.

German rival Audi is due to publish May sales data later this week.

Tags:
Related News
Mercedes Benz to use robots for goods distribution
Mercedes-Benz to improve car safety systems in India
Mercedes-Benz opens parts warehouse in Pune, sets up South Asia’s largest retail training academy
Mercedes-Benz launches petrol version of its premium SUV, GLS 400 priced at Rs 82.90 lakh
Mercedes Benz plans to offer petrol variants for all its models sold in India by next month
American car dealer refuses to sell a Mercedes Benz to an Indian for the fear that he would sell it to the Taliban
Top