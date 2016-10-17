Mercedes-Benz launched GLA 220 d 4MATIC ‘Activity Edition’ for Rs 38.51 lakhs

Mumbai, Oct 17: Mercedes-Benz India has launched a new edition of their popular SUV GLA in the form of – GLA 220 d 4MATIC ‘Activity Edition’. The biggest addition to the GLA’s new variant is the all-wheel drive system and has been priced at Rs 38.51 lakhs (ex-showroom, Pune).

The launch of the GLA 220 d 4MATIC ‘Activity Edition’ is Mercedes-Benz India’s 6th SUV launch and the 9th product for 2016.

Roland Folger, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “Mercedes-Benz’s SUV portfolio witnessed a strong demand since its introduction and grew over 100% in the last couple of years. The GLA was a key addition to our SUV portfolio as it not only generated volumes for us, but also opened the SUV segment to a much younger customer base. We have sold over 3500 units of the GLA since its market introduction and with the launch of the GLA 220 d 4MATIC Activity Edition; we expect the volumes to scale even further and add more value to the consumer.”

In terms of styling updates, the Activity Edition will sport black decals on the door, longitudinal chrome elements and 18-inch alloys wheels. The car is powered by a 2143 cc in-line 4-cylinder engine 168 horsepower and 350 Nm of torque, making it capable of doing a 0-100 km/h sprint in 7.7 seconds.

The GLA Activity Edition also gets a new 8-inch media display with Smartphone Integration package and Keyless GO starting function.