Mercedes-Benz opens parts warehouse in Pune, sets up South Asia’s largest retail training academy

New Delhi, September 15: German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz on Thursday opened its parts warehouse and a vehicle preparation centre in Pune besides setting up its largest retail training academy in South Asia as it gears up for the next phase of expansion in the country.

The parts warehouse, which is spread over 16,500 sq mt and has a storing capacity of 44,000 parts, will improve operational efficiency and enhance spare parts availability for end customers, resulting in higher customer satisfaction, the company said in a statement.

The vehicle preparation centre, where vehicles are stored, maintained and prepared for dealer dispatches, has a capacity of stocking 5,700 units spread over five floors. It has been set up with an investment of Rs 1.5 crore with an eye to cater to vehicle storing requirement of Mercedes-Benz India till 2024, it added.

The retail training academy, named Mercedes-Benz Academy, on the other hand, can train 225 people per day from across dealerships.

“India remains one of the bright spots for Mercedes-Benz and this critical expansion of infrastructure and investment in retail training signifies our strong customer centric approach and long-term vision,” Till Conrad, Head-Region Overseas Mercedes-Benz Cars at Daimler AG said.

The steps underline the company’s confidence in the Indian market, he added.

“Mercedes-Benz is not only expanding its world-class infrastructure here in India, but also strategically developing the skill-set of its workforce, ready to capitalise the future growth of the luxury industry,” Conrad said.

He further said: “We are glad to support such strategic decisions and are confident, that initiatives like these will make the India growth story more inclusive, making the brand future ready.”

Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Roland Folger said creating the largest partswarehouse in the luxury car segment and also inaugurating South Asia’s biggest Mercedes-BenzAcademy are significant accomplishments for Mercedes-Benz India.

“Investing in the infrastructure and also in people is a hallmark of a fundamentally strong brand like Mercedes-Benz, and this strategic decision, will play a pivotal role in our future growth in India,” he added.