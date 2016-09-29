Mercedes GLC CKD launched in India priced from Rs. 47.90 lakhs

NewDelhi,Spet29:The Mercedes GLC gets price reductions of more than Rs. 4 lakhs now

Mercedes launched the GLC in India earlier this year but the SUV was brought down via the CBU route. Now, the German automaker has launched the CKD version of theGLC and it is priced from Rs. 47.90 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). The locally assembled GLC is available with both petrol and diesel variants.

The Mercedes GLC is available in Style and Sport trims. While the diesel engine is offered in both the trims, the petrol engine is offered only on the Sport trim. The petrol variant is now cheaper by Rs. 4 lakhs while the diesel variants are cheaper by Rs. 4.2 lakhs.

Mercedes always launches the CBU version of a car initially and later on moves on to CKD assembly, thus reducing their prices. However, the CKD versions miss out on some features that are present on the CBU trim. The Mercedes GLC CKD misses out on electric tailgate, navigation system, memory seats and 3-zone climate control.

The mechanicals continue to remain the same. The GLC petrol comes with a 2.0-litre engine producing 245 HP of power and 379 Nm of torque while the diesel variants get a 2.2-litre engine belting out 170 HP of power and 400 Nm of torque.

Mercedes GLC CKD Prices

* Diesel Style – Rs. 47.90 lakhs

* Diesel Sport – Rs. 51.50 lakhs

* Petrol Sport – Rs. 51.90 lakhs

(all prices ex-showroom, Delhi)

The GLC is available with 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines