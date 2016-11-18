Mercedes launch most expensive Maybach S650 Cabriolet convertible

Berlin,Nov18:The Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet is a very exclusive upgraded version of the already-expensive Mercedes S-class Cabriolet. Only 300 of these cars will be made, and they’ll feature lots of gorgeous inlaid wood trim and a loads of extra chrome.

Mercedes hasn’t yet said how much the S650 Cabriolet will cost in the U.S. In Europe, it will run 300,000 euros, which is roughly equivalent to $320,000.



The only Mercedes that’s nearly that expensive is the closely-related Mercedes-Benz (DDAIF)S65 AMG Cabriolet, which lists at $250,000. And the new Cabriolet will certainly cost a lot more, making it easily the priciest car in the Mercedes line-up.

The Mercedes-Maybach convertible is essentially another variation of S65 AMG Cabriolet, with a heavy emphasis on luxury along with top performance. The Mercedes-Maybach S650 is powered by a 621 horsepower turbocharged V-12 engine. In addition to special paint colors that are exclusive to this model — one red, one white, one blue — there are other decorative elements such as Maybach logo badges. Buyers will also get a set of luggage made from the same leather used on the seats.

They’ll also throw in a certificate signed by worldwide Mercedes head Dieter Zetsche.