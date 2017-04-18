Merger can’t happen if Sasikala, Dinakaran step down: Edappadi Palaniswami camp

Chennai, April 18: The Edappadi Palaniswami camp reacts to the two conditions put forth by the O Panneerselvam camp for the merger.

“We want the party to be united but without preconditions. If such conditions are raised, a merger cannot happen. Why should Sasikala and Dinakaran step down?” the Edappadi Palaniswami camp said.

A day after the two factions of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), one led by O Pannerselvam and the other by VK Sasikala decided to come together, the former state chief minister on Tuesday said that he has sent a petition to the Election Commission (EC) to declare Sasikala’s appointment as general secretary as illegal.

“During the election campaigning in R.K. Nagar many malpractices were done and Rs. 4000 were offered to each voter. We have submitted all this to the Election Commission yesterday and asked to inquire into the matter,” O Panneerselvam said.

Pannerselvam added that the party should not be controlled by one family and it was nothing short of treason to allow Sasikala to control party affairs.

“TTV Dinakaran was not even member of the party till Amma’s demise. Judicial probe in to Jayalalitha’s death is our first demand. Sasikala’s appointment as general secretary is illegal and we will not accept it. Family politics will not be accepted. Dinakaran is only tarnishing the image of the party and it will not be tolerated,” he asserted.