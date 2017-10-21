Mersal movie is on hot seat now, Ulaganayakan Kamal Haasan’s full support over controversy GST Dig scenes

Chennai, October 21: Mersal movie is on the hot seat now, the controversy over some political content dialogue over Vijay’s new Tamil movie Mersel, which is related to GST, upholding the controversy to remove the particular scene from the movie stated by BJP demand, Superstar Vijay hasn’t reacted for the demand.

Ulaganayakkan Kamal Hassan is fully supported In Row Over GST dig, he also tweeted that “Don’t silence critics. India will shine when it speaks. Mersal was certified. Don’t re-censor it. Counter-criticism with a logical response,” Mersal, was released on Diwali.

According to reports says that film is running successfully in all theatres.

Earlier reports shoes that Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth intent to be active in politics from the coming days, the 43-year-old actor is also widely seen to nurture political ambitions too.

In 2011, the actor addressed a public meeting in Nagapattinam after visiting the family of a fisherman allegedly killed by the Lankan Navy that was attended by more than 20,000 fans.

One of his fan named Shyam stated that the Mersal movie was proof that Vijay echoed the real problems facing people. the actor took up this issue in the film only because people suffered due to GST,”

Another spokesperson of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit Narayanan Thirupathy had done some drawing a distinction between criticising the country and the BJP. “Yes, we are intolerant. Not about (criticism of) the BJP… but the country.

the BJP leader stated with a dialogue, which “mistakenly or intentionally” was “misguiding and defaming” the country.

Vijay’s character in the film shows the government’s inability to provide free healthcare for all in India due to high GST rates in India, stating that Singapore is able to fund a free health scheme despite a much lower GST rate.

The BJP spokesperson stated that “It is not so. It is compulsory that 10 percent income will be taken as savings and that will be used for insurance. That is Singapore’s health policy,”

Vijay’s father SA Chandrasekar stated to the media that nothing wrong with his son says in the movie on the topic.

“Even BJP leaders have criticised GST and demonetization,”