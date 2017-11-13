Meteorological Department predicts heavy rain in Chennai, schools to remain closed

Chennai, November 13: Due to predictions on heavy rains, schools in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu will remain closed on Monday.

On Sunday, the three cities have witnessed a heavy rainfall which forced the state government to issue an order on the closure of schools.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a report on its forecast that a heavy to very heavy rainfall would occur in the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu as low pressure has originated in the Bay of Bengal.

According to Meteorological Department, South Tamil Nadu, as well as the interiors of the state, would receive isolated rainfall.

The nature of the sky is likely to be overcast, over the next 48 hours. It was also predicted that there would occur thundershowers. The temperature is likely to be around 28 and 24 degree Celsius in its maximum and minimum levels, respectively.

Chennai’s Nungambakkam observatory has eventually recorded a rain of 6.6 cm, during the last 21 hours starting at 8.30 am on Sunday.

After week-long holidays after heavy rains, the schools in Chennai and other coastal districts of Tamil Nadu were reopened on Tuesday.

As heavy rains are predicted to be continued, it was decided that the control room of the Chennai Municipal Corporation would remain operative during the north-east monsoon.

Residents in the affected areas are requested to call 044-2536 7823, 2538 4965, 2538 3694 for any rain-related support from the government.