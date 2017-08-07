Meteorological Department predicts heavy rains in Delhi: Uttarakhand cloudburst claims nine lives 

New Delhi, August 5: The Indian Meteorological Department said that “there are chances of heavy rain in New Delhi.” The maximum temperature would get drifted to around 33 degrees Celsius. Around 0.88 mm of rain was observed overnight. On Sunday, the maximum temperature was 36.2 degrees Celsius.

In the same way on Friday, heavy rainfall in Kotdwar region of Uttarakhand claimed nine lives due to cloudburst, according to the officials. The state was receiving heavy rains from last few days, resulting in floods and landslides in few regions. The people who lost their lives during this time were named as Lakshya Arora, Jyothi Arora, Shanti Devi and Ajit Kumar. The Meteorological Department forecasted heavy rains at Kumaon and Garhwal regions of Uttarakhand for the next 48 hours.

According to ANI, there is a flood in Kotdwar in Pauri Garhwal district due to heavy rains. The floods affected the lives of people and disturbing the traffic. The Skymet Weather predicted intense rainfall in Uttarakhand. The floods washed away certain people in the area. The media reports from Times of India, two bikers were drowned in the Mahakali river in

The media reports from Times of India, two bikers were drowned in the Mahakali river in Pithoragarh, when the bike got hit by the debris. Another incident took place when a school student lost his life after he slipped in the Tehri lake in Uttarakhand.

In Bageshwar region, a child has reportedly swept away. Continous rains resulted in a landslide on the Gangotri highway near Laldhang and Chadethi. The road was still blocked due to the landslide. There are predictions of more rain in the area. The Regional Met Office alerted of heavy rains on Saturday at Dehradun and Rishikesh.