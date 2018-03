Metro-railway-services-in Kolkata-halted-as-door-of–non-AC-rake-of-a-Dum-Dum-bound-train-failed-to-open-at-Sahid-Kshudiram-Station-indialivetoday

Metro railway services in Kolkata halted as door of non-AC rake of a Dum Dum-bound train failed to open at Sahid Kshudiram Station.