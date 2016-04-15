Metro services curtailed on Red Line

New Delhi, Apr 15: Within hours of the odd-scheme coming into force today, services have been curtailed on Delhi Metro’s Red Line, that connects Dilshad Garden to Rithala, after the overhead wire snapped at two places along the 23-km-long corridor.

Passengers were also stranded in the premium Airport Express Line for around 25 minutes in the morning after the doors of a train developed snag at the IGI Airport station.

On Red Line, trains are running in a short loop between Tis Hazari and Rithala stations and on a single line between Kashmere Gate and Dilshad Garden stations.

“Services have been curtailed from 1.30 PM onwards.

Over-Head Equipment (OHE) staff is looking into repair of catenary wire which is found broken at two locations between Dilshad Garden and Shastri Park,” a metro official said.

During the odd-even scheme, 200 metro trains will make around 3,248 trips daily. 15 additional feeder buses will also leave from stations across the city.