MevoLife , a fitness tracker system that boosts your health and lifestyle ,launched by Bollywood actress and diva ,Lauren Gottlieb

Mumbai, Jan 30:MevoLife — a fitness system that boosts your health and lifestyle — announced the launch of its merchandise and fitness app — MevoLife by Lauren Gottlieb, Bollywood actress, dance and fitness Diva. MevoLife is launching the first edition of their exclusive fitness bands – MevoFit Drive. The band can be easily connected via bluetooth and offers amazing features like tracking steps, calories, distance & active minutes. ‘Being an avid fitness follower myself, I started trying various apps available and found some of them quite interesting & had started using them actively. But after sometime I came to a point of fatigue having to deal with over five apps simply to maintain my needs from available features,’ she added.