Mewat Gang, criminal nabbed in west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar area

New Delhi, April28:The arrested accused and other members of the gang used to enter Delhi from the Gurugram border using cars with commercial numbers on them. “In order to avoid being nabbed, Irshad even bit Vijay’s hand,” DCP (west) Vijay Kumar said. Irshad was pinned down after he fired at a police party that had intercepted their car in west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar area. Head Constable Vijay and Constable Sandeep were on patrol duty and noticed a Swift car coming from the industrial area side. A country-made pistol, live rounds, a car, and master keys used to steal high-end cars were recovered from Irshad.

The car had five occupants who were asked to stop. They, however, got out of the car and started assulting the police officers. One of the accused, identified as Salman, asked the other occupants to open fire at the police officers. As soon as Irshad opened fire at the cops, they overpowered him and pushed him to the ground in order to take away his weapon.