Mexican mother Monique Hidalgo with opioid-use disorder, fights against prison norm that she couldn’t breastfeed her newborn during family visits

Mexicao city,August14:A New Mexico judge ruled last week in a written order that all mothers, including those who are incarcerated, have a fundamental right to breastfeed their babies under the state Constitution.

The decision came in response to a lawsuit filed by Monique Hidalgo, a 33-year-old woman with opioid-use disorder, who gave birth while incarcerated at a state prison. She sued after prison officials said she couldn’t breastfeed her newborn during family visits.

The ruling was hailed as a major victory for women behind bars in New Mexico ― but in a twist, Hidalgo is no longer allowed to breastfeed her baby, or to pump and store milk for her.

The court order stipulated that Hidalgo could breastfeed her child while her lawsuit was pending in district court, unless she was caught using drugs. On Aug. 3, she tested positive for buprenorphine, an opioid medication that can help alleviate withdrawal symptoms and cravings.

Amber Fayerberg, Hidalgo’s lawyer, said her client was set up to fail when she returned to the prison population after giving birth and was immediately forced off the doctor-recommended opioid maintenance treatment she used throughout her pregnancy.

“It is extremely common for women to relapse postpartum if pregnancy methadone treatment is cut off, as it was in this case,” Fayerberg said in a statement to HuffPost. “If the Department’s lactation program is to be successful, it must permit mothers to continue to take those medications prescribed during pregnancy.”

Complicating matters, medical experts encourage opioid-dependent mothers, such as Hidalgo, to nurse, as breastfeeding and skin-on-skin contact can help babies recover from exposure to opioids in the womb. However, most prisons do not allow women to breastfeed, period.

Hidalgo’s case arrives at a time when the number of women incarcerated has grown at an even faster rate than male incarceration, outpacing men by more than 50 percent between 1980 and 2014. In addition, most female inmates are mothers and of reproductive age, which raises critical questions about how the U.S. treats incarcerated women who are pregnant or who are mothers of small children.

It is virtually unknown how many women are pregnant or give birth while behind bars, said Carolyn Sufrin, an OB-GYN, and assistant professor at the John Hopkins School of Medicine who wrote a recent book on the topic. Prisons and jails don’t keep track.

Criminal justice reform advocates say that because the prison system is primarily designed for men, women’s unique health care needs ― such as access to OBGYN and prenatal care, and humane treatment before, during and after labor ― are often given little consideration.

Hidalgo was addicted to opioids and ― unbeknownst to her ― newly pregnant when she arrived at Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in October 2016 to serve three years for parole violations stemming from a drug case.

Most opioid users held in jails and prisons across the country are not allowed to use opioid maintenance treatments, such as methadone and buprenorphine, to aid in their recovery. But an exception is often made for pregnant women like Hidalgo, as quitting opioids suddenly can be dangerous for both the mother and baby, increasing the risk for preterm labor and fetal death. During her pregnancy, she was prescribed methadone, as recommended by the National Institutes of Health.