Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto vows closure on missing 43 students’ case

Mexico City, Sep 27 : Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has said that his government will continue to investigate the case of the 43 students who went missing in Guerrero state in September 2014.

Addressing a news conference in Colombia on Monday, Pena Nieto reaffirmed his government’s commitment, Xinhua news quoted a press statement released by the presidency.

Pena Nieto said his government’s “only interest” was finding out what happened on the evening of September 26 and on September 27 morning in 2014, in Iguala, Guerrero. He guaranteed action against all involved in the disappearance, Xinhua said.

The 43 students from Ayotzinapa were listed ‘missing’ in 2014 after police from Iguala detained them while travelling on buses.

The government’s hypothesis is that the students were abducted by the police and handed over to members of organised crime gang Guerreros Unidos (United Warriors), who suspected the students of being from a rival organisation.

According to statements made by alleged criminals arrested later and an expert survey, members of Guerreros Unidos had killed and cremated the students in a rubbish dump in Cocula.

The students’ parents have since rejected the version because two forensic studies carried out by experts from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and the Argentine Forensic Anthropology Team ruled out this possibility.

They said that it would be impossible to light a fire capable of completely burning 43 bodies in the dump.

On Monday, students from several parts of the country, mainly in Mexico City, and the southern states of Guerrero and Oaxaca, held marches demanding the government to clarify the facts.