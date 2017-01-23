Mexican protesters shut down US border crossing in Arizona due to steep hikes in gas prices
Mexico city, Jan 23:Protesters disrupted Mexican-U.S. border-crossing stations on Sunday, shutting one of them down for hours. But they were demonstrating against Mexico, not America.
The protesters, who were angered by steep hikes in gas prices in Mexico, shut down southbound traffic at the San Diego-Tijuana San Ysidro crossing, which is the busiest station along the entire 2,000-mile border between Mexico and the U.S. About 50 million people make the journey through the crossing annually.
“We’re exercising our right to free speech,” a Tijuana college student told The Associated Press.
Demonstrators also managed to shut down a crossing in Nogales, Arizona, according to AP. Routine border inspections were not disrupted for cars entering the U.S. from Mexico.