Mexican rock band Mana launch eco-friendly clothing line to help sea turtles from extinction

London, Nov 1 : Mexican rockers Mana are launching a new eco-friendly clothing line to help save sea turtles from extinction.

The musicians and activists were initially presented with the idea by designers at a Mexican clothing factory owned by frontman Fher Olvera’s cousin, and after an initial hesitation, they decided to move forward with the proposal, reported Contactmusic.

Their new line, titled Ritos del Sol, features T-shirts and jeans for men and women, and a portion of profits will be donated to the groups Selva Negra Foundation – an environmental charity aimed at raising awareness and funds to save endangered species and aid poor communities around the globe.

“More than a business for the band, we wanted for it to be a positive idea and proposal so that when people would buy the clothes, they would know that they are doing something beneficial for the environment. So Fher came up with this idea of supporting the sea turtles that we have in Mexico,” drummer Alex Gonzalez said.

Explaining how the production of the range is eco-friendly, Fher said, “The clothing that he (his cousin) makes uses 25 percent of the water that the factories normally use in Mexico. They are also good to their employees, its fair trade, and they work in indigenous communities not only in Puebla but in Oaxaca.”

And the bandmates are sure fans will approve of the products.

Gonzalez added, “At the end of the day, it had to be clothing that we wanted to use, both on and off stage.