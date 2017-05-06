Mexican youth develops a ‘smart’ bra integrated with sensors that can detect early signs of breast cancer.

Mexico city, May6: It’s not less than a wonderful invention.An 18-year-old man in Mexico has developed a ‘smart’ bra integrated with sensors that can detect early signs of breast cancer.

The bra, developed by Julian Rios Cantu, has to be worn for only an hour a week, so it does not interfere with daily life.

It has 200 sensors that map the surface of the breast as well as texture, colour and temperature, and relay the data to a computer or smartphone app.

The “auto exploration bra”, developed by Julian Rios Cantu, contains 200 sensors that spot early signs of cancer. He was inspired to invent it after his mother’s breast cancer resulted in a double mastectomy after years battling the disease. The data is then processed by artificial intelligence.

Heat sensors are able to detect blood flow, which often suggests that blood is feeding cancer cells.

Rios Cantu was inspired to invent it after his mother’s breast cancer resulted in removal of her breasts after years battling the disease, ‘The Telegraph’ reported.

Detecting breast cancer early is crucial for treatment but often relies on self-examination.

Signs and symptoms of breast cancer:

A change in size or shape of the breast

A lump or thickening that feels different from the rest of the breast tissue

Redness or a rash on the skin and/or around the nipple

A change in skin texture such as puckering or dimpling

Discharge (liquid) that comes from the nipple without squeezing

Nipple becoming inverted or changing its position or shape

A swelling in the armpit or around the collarbone

Constant pain in the breast or armpit

What to do if you find a change: