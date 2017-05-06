Mexican youth develops a ‘smart’ bra integrated with sensors that can detect early signs of breast cancer.

May 6, 2017 | By :
Mexican youth develops a 'smart' bra integrated with sensors that can detect early signs of breast cancer.

Mexico city, May6: It’s not less than a wonderful invention.An 18-year-old man in Mexico has developed a ‘smart’ bra integrated with sensors that can detect early signs of breast cancer.

The bra, developed by Julian Rios Cantu, has to be worn for only an hour a week, so it does not interfere with daily life.

  It has 200 sensors that map the surface of the breast as well as texture, colour and temperature, and relay the data to a computer or smartphone app.

The “auto exploration bra”, developed by Julian Rios Cantu, contains 200 sensors that spot early signs of cancer.

He was inspired to invent it after his mother’s breast cancer resulted in a double mastectomy after years battling the disease.

 The data is then processed by artificial intelligence.

Heat sensors are able to detect blood flow, which often suggests that blood is feeding cancer cells.

Rios Cantu was inspired to invent it after his mother’s breast cancer resulted in removal of her breasts after years battling the disease, ‘The Telegraph’ reported.

Detecting breast cancer early is crucial for treatment but often relies on self-examination.

Signs and symptoms of breast cancer:

  • A change in size or shape of the breast
  • A lump or thickening that feels different from the rest of the breast tissue
  • Redness or a rash on the skin and/or around the nipple
  • A change in skin texture such as puckering or dimpling
  • Discharge (liquid) that comes from the nipple without squeezing
  • Nipple becoming inverted or changing its position or shape
  • A swelling in the armpit or around the collarbone
  • Constant pain in the breast or armpit

What to do if you find a change:

  • Most changes are likely to be normal or due to a benign (not cancer) breast condition
  • If you notice a change, visit a GP as soon as possible
  • A GP may feel there is no need for further investigation or may refer you to a breast clinic
  • If you do not feel comfortable with a male GP, ask if there is a female GP available

The bra only has to be worn for one hour a week, so it doesn’t interfere with daily life. After its sensors map the surface of the breast as well as texture, colour and temperature, it relays the data to a computer or smartphone app via Bluetooth, where it is processed by a neural network.

Heat sensors are able to detect blood flow, which often suggests that blood is feeding cancer cells.

Over 50,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer a year in the UK, and one in eight will develop it at some point in their lifetime. Detecting it early is crucial but often relies on self-examination.

In Mexico, getting a mammogram is often a difficult and lengthy experience, with only 9.5 mammography machines per million people, according to the OECD.

Rios Cantu’s company, Higia Technologies, has now won the top prize at the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards, which carries a $20,000 (£15,500) prize.

The company says it is “devoted to boosting women’s quality of life by attaining a professionalisation of the self exploration method for the early and effective detection of breast cancer”.

Top