Mexico City jolts in 8.0 magnitude earthquake, US Geological Survey has issues Tsunami Warning 

Mexico City:A very powerful earthquake with 8.0 magnitude has struck off the coast of mexico on late Thursday, The US Geological Survey has issued states that a sparking of tsunami warning.

According to reports, People were witnessed fleeing buildings, the Massive tremor hit in the Pacific Ocean near the border of mexico and Guatemala.

A eyewitness from the area stated that the Earth quake lasted as long as 90 seconds

It hit offshore 120 kilometers (75 miles) southwest of the town of Tres Picos in the state of Chiapas, reported AFP.

“Tsunami waves reaching more than three meters above the tide level are possible along the coasts of Mexico,” it said, with lower waves in other countries.

Emerging reports state parts of Mexico City is has no power after the earthquake.