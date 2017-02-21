Mexico City ranked world’s most congested city

Amsterdam, Feb 21 (IANS) Mexico City has the worst daily traffic condition in the world for the second consecutive year, according to a new research released on Tuesday.

TomTom, a Dutch company manufacturing traffic and mapping products, said in the research that the Mexican capital once again took the top spot with drivers expecting to spend an average of 66 percent extra time stuck in traffic everyday, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Mexico City has an extensive subway system but it doesn’t extend out to where all the population growth is happening,” the company’s senior traffic expert Nick Cohn said. “People don’t have a lot of options for getting to work.”

Besides ranking the worst for full-day traffic congestion, Mexico City also has the second worst evening rush hour traffic in the world, with drivers spending an additional 101 per cent of extra time in traffic compared to an uncongested situation.

By analysing the traffic congestion situation in 390 cities in 48 countries, the research has listed other cities, including Bangkok, Jakarta and Bucharest as the most congested cities in the world.

–IANS

ksk/dg