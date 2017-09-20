Mexico earthquake: Death toll rises to 200, expected to rise more

Mexico City, September 20: More than 200 people have reportedly been killed in the powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.1 on Richter scale that struck Mexico on Tuesday.

The natural calamity has caused serious damage to lives and property in the region.

The number is expected to rise as many bodies are trapped under collapsed buildings, reported the CNN.

Citing the US Geological Survey, CNN reported that the epicentre of the of the quake was 4.5 kilometres east-northeast of San Juan Raboso and 55 km southwest of the city of Puebla.

According to the reports, the quake was felt in the centre of Mexico City, which is only about 121 km from the epicentre.

The earthquake struck at a depth of about 33 miles (51 km).

Several buildings in Mexico City were severely damaged and thousands of people were seen fleeing from the office buildings. (ANI)