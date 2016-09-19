MGP, BJP firm to have an alliance for Goa polls: Sudhir Dhavalikar

Panaji, Sep 19: Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) leader Sudhir Dhavalikar today said his party and BJP are firm to enter into an alliance for the Goa Assembly polls, slated next year.

MGP, however, did not divulge the number of seats that would be bargained with BJP during the pre-poll alliance talks.

The party also refused to join hands with Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch saying it (BBSM) should think twice before venturing into politics.

“We had an alliance with BJP during the 2012 polls, due to which they won on 21 seats and we (MGP) on three. Though we lost in a few constituencies, we have continued working in those areas which were given to us as a part of the 2012 pre-poll pact,” Dhavailkar, who is also Goa Transport Minister, told reporters here.

He said the people in those areas (where MGP lost in the 2012 elections) are insisting that we should once again opt for an alliance and fight the election.

“The talks of alliance will begin on October 4. Both the parties are firm to have a pre-poll alliance,” Dhavalikar added.

“We hail the work of BBSM. We should protect our mother tongue. We are with them in their fight but when it comes to politics, BBSM should think twice,” he said.

“BBSM is yet to form their political party, so the issue of having talks with them does not arise,” quipped the MGP leader.