MGP says no alliance with Subhash Velingkar-led party in Goa

Panaji,Oct3:he Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) has ruled out any possibility of aligning with rebel RSS leader Subhash Velingkar backed Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) party in the upcoming Goa Legislative Assembly elections. “We are in alliance with BJP and we want to continue with it. There is no possibility that we will align with anyone else at least at this stage,” MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar told reporters in Vasco Sunday.

GSM after its formation, had announced that they are open for having alliance with MGP though their talks with Shiv Sena and Goa Praja Party are still on.

Dhavalikar ridiculed the formation of the new party stating that “it is not difficult to form a political party”.

“Four people can come together and form a political party. But what is important is that the party should continue with its existence after election,” he said.

“There was a party called Save Goa which has now completely disappeared. There was another party under the leadership of former chief minister Francis Sardinha, that has also disappeared,” said Dhavalikar, a minister in Laxmikant Parsekar led cabinet.

He raised doubts on the fate of the newly formed GSM.

“I don’t know how will they (GSM) take ahead this party,” he commented.

Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch (BBSM) which has been agitating over the issue of medium of instruction in the elementary education in Goa, floated its political party – Goa Suraksha Manch, yesterday.

Backed by rebel RSS leader Velingkar, the party has claimed that they have presence in 35 out of 40 constituencies across the state.

The party has decided to take various other issues besides MOI during its campaign for upcoming Goa Assembly polls. It has announced its office bearers but the list does not include name of Velingkar.