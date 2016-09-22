MHA receives Baloch leader’s asylum application

New Delhi, Sep 22: Application of Baloch leader Brahamdagh Bugti seeking asylum in India received by the Home Ministry.

The exiled Baloch leader heading the movement in Balochistan had approached the Indian Embassy in Geneva seeking asylum in India.

Bugti, who is leader of Baloch Republican Party (BRP), said he held talks with top Indian diplomats here about his asylum as well as that of a number of other Baloch leaders currently staying in Balochistan, Afghanistan and in some other countries.