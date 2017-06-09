MHRD proposes to replace AICTE, UGC with HEERA regulatory body

New Delhi,June9: The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has proposed the introduction of a single higher education regulatory body, Higher Education Empowerment Regulation Agency (HEERA). This single regulatory body, HEERA, is said to replace the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) if the proposal is taken forward and implemented. It aims to remove any overlaps in jurisdiction and manage all irrelevant regulatory provisions. It will also regulate both technical and non-technical institutions.

The Press Trust of India (PTI) report says, ‘The University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) are soon going to be a thing of the past with the government planning to replace them with a single higher education regulator.’

Niti Aayog and the HRD ministry is working out the details on HEERA. The single regulatory body is said to bring institutional autonomy in India.

This idea was put forth previously by the earlier governments as well however it never materialized into anything concrete. Various committees recommended this initiative in the past as well for a single higher education regulatory body.