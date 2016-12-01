Michael Jim Delligatti, Big Mac Donald inventor dies at 98
Pennsylvania,Dec1:Michael “Jim” Delligatti, who invented McDonald’s two-tiered burger at his Uniontown, Pa., franchise, dies at 98.
He added a second burger and six other ingredients. But he labored for two years to come up with the right combo for his “special sauce.”
Delligatti first introduced the seven-ingredient sandwich at his Pennsylvania restaurant in 1967. The burger — two beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun — was available nationwide the following year.
Today, we celebrate the 98 inspirational years of Big Mac inventor, Michael “Jim” Delligatti. Jim, we thank and will forever remember you. pic.twitter.com/wmEFrmazdn
— McDonald’s (@McDonalds) November 30, 2016
Today McDonald’s sells 900 million Big Macs a year worldwide. The burger can be found in more than 100 countries.
“Jim was a legendary franchisee within McDonald’s system who made a lasting impression on our brand,” McDonald’s said in a statement.
McDonald’s sent out a tweet to honor the Big Mac inventor, quoting him saying, “I would never have dreamed that my creation would turn into a piece of Americana.”
McDonald hasn’t changed since 1967.