Michael Jim Delligatti, Big Mac Donald inventor dies at 98

December 1, 2016

Pennsylvania,Dec1:Michael “Jim” Delligatti, who invented McDonald’s two-tiered burger at his Uniontown, Pa., franchise, dies at 98.

 Delligatti began tinkering with the store’s burger in the mid-1960s.

He added a second burger and six other ingredients. But he labored for two years to come up with the right combo for his “special sauce.”

Delligatti first introduced the seven-ingredient sandwich at his Pennsylvania restaurant in 1967. The burger — two beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun — was available nationwide the following year.

Today McDonald’s sells 900 million Big Macs a year worldwide. The burger can be found in more than 100 countries.

 Delligatti went on to own 48 McDonald’s restaurants in western Pennsylvania, making him one of the company’s largest franchise holders.

“Jim was a legendary franchisee within McDonald’s system who made a lasting impression on our brand,” McDonald’s said in a statement.

McDonald’s sent out a tweet to honor the Big Mac inventor, quoting him saying, “I would never have dreamed that my creation would turn into a piece of Americana.”

McDonald hasn’t changed since 1967.

