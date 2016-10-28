Micheal Fassbender talks about his relationship with actress Alicia Vikander

Los Angeles, Oct 28 :“Steve Jobs” star Michael Fassbender says he is happy to have actress Alicia Vikander in his life.

The real-life couple met while playing on-screen spouses in “The Light Between Oceans”, but according to the 39-year-old actor, they did not plan on falling in love, reported People magazine.

When asked, if is it hard for him when everyone wants to ask him about Vikander, Fassbender said, “No, its not hard. I just answer what I want to answer.

“It just happened. Its good that it happened. It is what it is.”