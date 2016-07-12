Michigan courthouse shootout:2 court bailiffs killed by inmate

Michgan July 12:Two court bailiffs were killed and a deputy was injured Monday after an inmate grabbed the deputy’s gun outside a holding cell in a Michigan courthouse, Berrien County Sheriff L. Paul Bailey said.

After shooting the officers, inmate Larry Darnell Gordon tried to take hostages in the courtroom area, shot a woman in the arm and was fatally shot by other bailiffs when he tried to flee, Bailey said.

The killed were Joseph Zangaro, 61, and Ron Kienzle, 60, according to CNN affiliate WXMI.

They both had retired earlier from other law enforcement agencies and then served more than a decade each as bailiffs, Bailey said.

“Our hearts are torn apart,” Bailey said. “They were our friends. They were our colleagues. I’ve known them over 30 years.”

The injured deputy is James Atterbury, 41, WXMI said. He underwent surgery at Lakeland Health in St. Joseph and was expected to recover, Bailey said.

The civilian woman who was shot also suffered non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

Her identity was not released.