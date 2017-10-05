Michigan woman to spend seven days in jail for defying judge’s order of vaccinating her son

Michigan,Oct05:A Michigan woman will spend seven days in jail after she defied a judge’s order to have her 9-year-old son vaccinated.

Rebecca Bredow was sentenced for contempt of court Wednesday, nearly a year after an Oakland County judge ordered her to have her son vaccinated. Bredow had been given until Wednesday to get her son the medically allowed amount of vaccination, which would be up to eight vaccines. But the Detroit area mother, citing her religious beliefs, had refused to do so.

“I’m a passionate mother who cares deeply about my children, their health and their well-being. . . . If my child was forced to be vaccinated, I couldn’t bring myself to do it,” Bredow said during a court hearing, according to the Associated Press.

The jail sentence is the latest in an ongoing custody battle with her ex-husband, James Horne, who wants their son vaccinated and shares joint custody of the child.

“I understand you love your children. But what I don’t think you understand is that your son has two parents, and dad gets a say,” Judge Karen McDonald told Bredow, the AP reported.

McDonald granted Horne temporary custody of their son and ordered him to be vaccinated. She also said in court that Bredow’s attorney had signed the November court order for vaccination, meaning Bredow had agreed to it.

“It’s clear to me that you don’t care about orders even if you agree to them, which you did,” the judge told Bredow, who’s the primary caregiver of her son with Horne.

Benton Richardson, Horne’s attorney, said his client intends to have his son fully vaccinated.

“The court was really left with no alternative except to take this action based on the fact that she’d indicated she wasn’t going to follow the order,” Richardson said.

Bredow had told The Washington Post that she expected to go to jail.

“I can’t give in against my own religious belief,” she said Saturday, adding that she is not against vaccination. “This is about choice. This is about having my choices as a mother to be able to make medical choices for my child.”