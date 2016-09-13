Mick Jagger’s fatherhood fear

London, Sep 13: Singer Mick Jagger, who is all set to become a father for the eighth time, is reportedly worried about being an elderly father.

According to a source, the 73-year-old’s girlfriend and ballerina Melanie Hamrick, 29, is pregnant and he has mixed feelings about the impending new arrival, reports pagesix.com.

“He (Jagger) hasn’t responded to people sending him congratulations,” the source said.

“Family is extremely important to him, and he is unhappy at the thought that when he should be teaching his kid to play catch, he’ll be 80 years old,” the source added.

