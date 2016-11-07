‘Mickey Virus’ Director Saurabh Varma keen on screen adaptation of ‘My Wife’s Diary’

Mumbai, Nov 6: “Mickey Virus” director Saurabh Varma finds a good scope to adapt author Deepanshu Saini’s new book “My Wife’s Diary” for the big screen.

Varma unveiled the book here on Sunday afternoon.

“I think not many films have been made in this space. So, I would definitely like to make a movie on it in future. It does not just cater to Delhi or Mumbai, but can even cater internationally,” Varma said and added that the book has thrill, drama and romance.

“The title is so forbidding that automatically our interest goes for it. It has a unique way of storytelling,” he added.

“My Wife’s Diary” explores the emotions involved in a marriage and has been written from a husband’s point of view.

Saini, who has already successfully written two novels “Girl’s Hostel – Unspoken Memories” in 2014 and “By the mountains – Love Reloaded” in 2015 — also spoke of his idea behind writing the book.

“I wanted to write it since a long time. It is my dream project. There were two subjects in my mind and I combined both of them,” he said.

When Varma was asked about why was supporting the book, he said: “When I heard the title of the book, I found it intriguing, and I agreed. The trailer of the book is on YouTube. If you see it, you can get an idea about the book.

“It is the story of a man who by chance hits upon his wife’s diary in their bedroom. When he starts reading it, he finds out many of her mysteries.”

An engineer by profession and author by choice, Saini has a message for the budding writers of the country.

“I believe when one has passion for something, one automatically finds time for it. I will advise people to learn from your mistakes. Never be hopeless, you must just go on.”

The paperback edition of the book “My Wife’s Diary” has been published by Omji Publishing House Private Limited.

