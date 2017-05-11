Micromax Canvas 2 2017 edition launched in India at a price of Rs 11,999
New Delhi, May11:Micromax has launched the new Canvas 2 (2017) in India at a price of Rs 11,999. The company is also offering one-year screen replacement in case customers damage their device. It will be available in Champagne and Black color variants and will go on sale starting May 17, via retail stores across India. Additionally, Bharti Airtel will offer free unlimited data service for one year to those who purchase the smartphone. Under the collaboration, Airtel will offer 1GB of 4G data every day and thereafter, the speed will get reduced.
In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 5-inch HD display with a 2.5D curved glass and uses Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor paired with 3GB of RAM. It includes an internal storage of 16GB which can be further expanded up to 64GB via microSD card.
Running Android 7.0 Nougat, the device comes equipped with a 13Mp rear camera and includes modes such as Bokeh, Panorama, and HDR. It also includes a 5MP front-facing camera with wide angle lens, f/2.0 aperture, auto focus, and a 4P lens. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and microUSB. A 3050mAh battery completes the package.
