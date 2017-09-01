Micromax Canvas Infinity goes on sale for first time, gets half million pre-bookings

Gurgaon/Haryana, September 1: The Micromax Canvas Infinity that was launched in India last week was available for the first flash sale on Friday via Amazon India. According to media reports, the first sale of Micromax Canvas Infinity was at 2pm Indian Standard Time on Friday and it received half a million registrations. The next sale would be on September 8, and registrations are now open. The main highlights of the smartphone is its 5.7-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The company has also announced a 24-hour service promise alongside.

Specifications and price

The Micromax Canvas Infinity price in India is Rs. 9,999. The ofers on Amazon India would include upto 30 GB extra data from Reliance Jio, five Kindle bestseller worth Rs. 375 for free, and Rs. 250 Amazon Pay balance. according to the specifications of Micromax Canvas Infinity runs on Android 7.0 Nougat, and supports dual-SIM slots and a dedicated slot for microSD. It features a 5.7-HD (720×1440 pixels) IPS display with 18:9 screen ratio. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor paired with 3GB RAM. The internal storage is at 32GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot (up to 128GB).

The mobile has a front flash camera of 16-megapixel selfie camera with soft selfie flash, f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens, and face beauty modes. The phone comes with Super Pixel that clicks multiple pictures at the same time and combines them to give you higher resolution and more details. The back camera of smartphone is 13-megapixel sensor with flash support and f/2.0 aperture as well.

The camera mode would give a Real Time Bokeh effect and Re-Focus option – the effect which would allow to select the focus area after shooting, allowing to click pictures that could to be taken on the macro mode of an SLR camera. The smartphone also comes with Auto scene detection mode support.

The Micromax Canvas Infinity packs a 2900mAh battery that is rated to offer talk time of 20 hours and standby time of 420 hours. It has 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS, AGPS, and OTG support (up to 64GB). On board sensors include proximity, light, accelerometer, and magnetic sensors. The Micromax Canvas Infinity also boasts of gesture based shortcuts, and has the ability to take long screenshots (up to 10 pages) as well.