Micromax Dual 5 to be launched in India

New Delhi, Apr 10: Micromax Dual 5, the company’s first in its Dual series, sports a dual rear camera setup. It’s set to go on sale in India on Monday, via Flipkart and the company’s online store. Micromax Dual 5 price is Rs. 24,999, and it will also be made available via offline stores.

The company has used two 13-megapixel Sony IMX258 sensors, one for monochrome light and the other for RGB (colour), featuring an f/1.8 aperture. The Micromax Dual 5 camera also captures video at 4K UHD resolution, while the company is touting 3D video functionality thanks to the dual rear cameras.

On the front, the Micromax Dual 5 sports another 13-megapixel camera, with a 1.12-micron pixel Sony IMX258 sensor. It bears an f/2.0 aperture and features a soft selfie flash module. Other front camera features include an integrated SmartBeauty mode, gesture control, and a GIF maker.

The Micromax Dual 5 is claimed to be built from a single slab of aircraft-grade aluminium. Micromax is also boasting of an additional customisable key, and the integration of a panic button (used by pressing the power button thrice).

The Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow-based Micromax Dual 5 bears a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) Super AMOLED 2.5D curved display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a 100 percent NTSC colour gamut. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 MSM8976 SoC (4 Cortex-A72 cores clocked at 1.8GHz and 4 Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.4GHz) coupled with 4GB of RAM.

The smartphone sports a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel that is claimed to recognise prints in up to 0.2 seconds. The Dual 5’s fingerprint sensor functions as a selfie key and offers other gestures controls, and a 360-degree acceptance angle. It also powers the Secure Vault feature of the phone. The company is also touting a SafeSwitch feature that is meant to prevent loss of data upon theft.

The Micromax Dual 5 bears 128GB of inbuilt storage, and users can expand it via microSD card (up to 128GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.1, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, infrared sensor, and proximity sensor. It sports a 3200mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0. It weighs in at 164 grams.