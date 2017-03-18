Micromax gets ready for economy Android phones in 4G for Rs 1,999 and Rs 2,999

Micromax will launch two new and very affordable 4G phones soon in India. The phones will be called Bharat 1 and Bharat 2. Of these, the Bharat 1 will be a feature phone but with support for 4G built into it while the Bharat 2 will be a smartphone running Android.

Micromax chief marketing officer Shubhajit Sen told the Economic Times that of the two, Bharat 2 is a phone that is certified by Google. Once it is out in the market, the Bharat 2 will be among the cheapest — and the one backed by a well-known brand — 4G phone. It will launch around the end of March or April, probably at the same time when Micromax will also launch its most premium and high-end phone till date. On Thursday India Today Tech had exclusively reported the existence of Micromax high-end Android phone that will have a metal body and possibly a dual-camera setup.

The Bharat 1, meanwhile, will be launched a few weeks after the introduction of Bharat 2. This will be a unique phone, at least until Jio’s planned feature phone, which will also be 4G-enabled, hits the market in the coming months.

Although delayed, the 4G network has finally properly arrived in India with Jio. The entry of Jio has also led to a big tariff war in the Indian telecom industry, with older players like Vodafone, Airtel and Idea scrambling to catch up to the Jio’s special data plans for Jio Prime members. Once 1GB 4G data used to cost up to Rs 100 in the country, but now the tariff has gone down to as low as Rs 10 per GB.

It is possible that with tariff rates for 4G data so low, Micromax hopes to ride the 4G bandwagon with its affordable 4G phones. Both Bharat 1 and Bharat 2 look like exciting phones and the Bharat 2, which is going to be a proper Android smartphone, may turn out to be a big hit with consumers in India who are still waiting for bigger phone companies to compete with the Jio Lyf phones in the entry-level segment of the market.