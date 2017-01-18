Micromax Informatics launches “Vdeo range” smartphones Vdeo 3 and Vdeo 4 at Rs 5,749 and Rs 6,249

January 18, 2017
New Delhi, Jan 18: Micromax Informatics on Wednesday extended its “Vdeo range” with the launch of two new smartphones Vdeo 3 and Vdeo 4 at Rs 5,749 and Rs 6,249, respectively.

Both the devices come pre-loaded with Google Duo app and Reliance Jio SIM.

The 4G-VoLTE smartphones feature a 5-inch HD display with Qualcomm Snapdragon processor along with 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM.

“The Vdeo range of smartphones are designed keeping in mind the basic needs that Indian users demand from their smartphones,” said Shubhajit Sen, Chief Marketing Officer, Micromax Informatics, in a statement.

Vdeo 3 sports 5 MP rear camera and 2 MP front camera with 2,000 mAh battery and Vdeo 4 has 8 MP rear camera and 2 MP front camera with 4000 mAh battery.

