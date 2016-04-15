Micromax Launches 15 New Phones In A Bid To Reclaim Top Spot In Market

New Delhi, April 15: Indian smartphone manufacturer Micromax unveiled a new logo and 15 new phones in an effort to reclaim the top spot in the smartphone market in the country. The newly-launched phones include their latest flagship offering Canvas 6 and Canvas 6 Pro.

All these phones launched by Micromax are priced between ₹4000-₹20000. Canvas 6 comes with a 5.5 inch screen and full metal body. It is also the first phone to get fingerprint sensor in the Canvas series. It has a 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. The phone has a 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera.

Canvas Pro on the other hand, has a plastic body and doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor. The phone has 4 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage with expandable memory through mircoSD card. Both the phones run on Android Lollipop 5.1.1.

The company launched their new-look Micromax 3.0 with a new tagline “Nuts, Guts And Glory:”. Micromax even launched two new LED TVs and two new tablets. With this launch, the company said that they will start manufacturing the phones.

The company is also launching inbuilt payment systems in their mobiles. They have partnered with Visa and TranServe to bring Udio wallet to the phones for seamless transactions.

The company is launching a new service called ‘Around’ as well which will be built into all their smartphones. This service will allow users to call cabs, book tickets for several services, order food etc. They have tied up Ixigo, Zomato, Ola and others for this. “We want to be the number one service company in the country,” Said Micromax’s co-founder Rahul Sharma.

Sharma added that they will launch a new e-store and ensure 100 percent local production under ‘Make in India’.

Micromax has lost a lot of ground in India last year. Samsung overtook the company in 2015 to gain the top spot in the market with 28 percent share in the last quarter. There has been trouble at top management end for the company as well. Recently, their CEO Vineet Taneja quit after chairman Sanjay Kapoor left the company in August 2015.