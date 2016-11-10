Micromax launches Canvas Spark 4G/LTE-enabled smartphone

Micromax Informatics launches "Vdeo range" smartphones Vdeo 3 and Vdeo 4 at Rs 5,749 and Rs 6,249.

New Delhi, Nov 10: Expanding its Spark series portfolio, Micromax on Wednesday launched Canvas Spark 4G — the first device in this line-up with a 4G/LTE feature — for Rs 4,999.

The device comes with a 1.3 Ghz Quadcore Spreadtrum processor, 1GB RAM and a 2,000 mAh battery.

With 5-inch IPS display, Canvas Spark 4G sports 5MP rear camera with 8GB on-board memory, which is expandable up to 32GB with a microSD card.

“The 4G adoption among consumers has been phenomenal and we believe that the Canvas Spark with 4G VoLTE capabilities will delight them,” Shubhajit Sen, Chief Marketing Officer, Micromax Informatics, said in a statement.

The device, that runs on Android Marshmallow 6.0, is available in champagne gold, grey black and champagne white colours on Snapdeal.

–IANS

