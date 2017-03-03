Micromax launches new range of air conditioners, to strengthen presence in AC market

Hyderabad, Mar03: Reinforcing its vision to be a leading consumer electronics company, Micromax Informatics, India’s leading mobile brand, today introduced a new range of Air conditioners, to strengthen its presence in the AC market. The range comprises of seven split ACs and one Window AC right at the onset of the peak summer season in India.

To begin with, the focus markets will be the top 10 states (Punjab, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Telangana and Tamil Nadu) where Micromax has established a strong distribution with over 4000 sales touch points and backed it up with 400 service centres to ensure strong after sales service support, said Rohan Agarwal, Vice-President, Consumer Electronics , Micromax Informatics Ltd, on the occasion.

In addition to the traditional retail touch points, the products will also be made available through leading E-commerce websites, in the months to come, he said. Agarwal, said “We are bullish on the Indian air conditioner market and have invested heavily in building a strong product portfolio, a robust distribution network to ensure wide presence and best-in-class service experience. Being a dominant consumer electronics player, Micromax enjoys a strong brand equity and our success in these segments has given us the confidence to foray into a new product category, he

Being a dominant consumer electronics player, Micromax enjoys a strong brand equity and our success in these segments has given us the confidence to foray into a new product category, he claimed. . The key differentiators for our ACs is the local innovation that we have built as per consumer feedback (100 per cent copper two-way drainage, turbo cooling ), along with the right implementation, he added.