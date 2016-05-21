Micromax launches two Bolt Supreme smartphones at Rs 2749 and Rs 2999

Mumbai, May 21: After launching the Canvas Evok earlier this week, Micromax has now launched two entry-level smartphones in its Bolt series, called the Bolt Supreme and the Bolt Supreme 2. Priced at Rs 2,749 and Rs 2,999 respectively, Micromax says these smartphones are aimed at first-time smartphone users. Both the smartphones, Micromax says, will soon be available at retail stores across the country.

Micromax Bolt Supreme specifications, features: The smartphone sports a 3.5-inch display and is powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core processor paired with 512MB of RAM. It also features 4GB internal storage, microSD card slot, 2-megapixel rear camera with flash, VGA selfie camera, and a 1,200mAh battery.

Micromax Bolt Supreme 2 specifications, features: The slightly more expensive variant features a 3.9-inch display and is powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core processor paired with 512MB of RAM. It too features 4GB internal storage, microSD card slot, 2-megapixel rear camera with flash, VGA selfie camera and a 1,400mAh battery.

Both smartphones come with connectivity options like 3G support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and run on Android Lollipop. The Bolt Supreme will be available in grey and black colors, while the Bolt Supreme 2 will only be available in grey color and comes with a free flip cover.

The specifications and features of the two new Micromax smartphones certainly do no excite, but the price range and the target audience certainly need to be taken into consideration. At this price range, buyers will also find smartphones like the Karbonn A109 3G, Intex Aqua V5, and the Spice Smart Flo Mi-348E to name a few. While these smartphones offer somewhat similar set of features, Micromax’s smartphones have the advantage of running on a more recent Android version.