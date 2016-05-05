Microsoft adds dynamics CRM Online

New Delhi /Kolkata, May 5: Microsoft on Wednesday announced the availability of Dynamics CRM Online services from its local datacenter regions in India.

Microsoft Dynamics CRM Online, a leading customer relationship management solution, is equipped with built-in capabilities such as social listening, enterprise-grade security, privacy and compliance.

These features enable companies to deliver personalized and predictive customer experiences across their sales, marketing and services efforts. With this, Microsoft is equipped to provide the most complete suite of cloud services for customers across government, businesses and individuals in the country.

With Microsoft Azure and Office 365, already made available effective late 2015, this addition completes Microsoft’s cloud portfolio.

“We are the first hyper-scale global cloud provider to offer cloud services from local datacenters in India. With a complete portfolio of cloud services – Microsoft Azure, Office 365, and now Dynamics CRM Online, we will continue to lead the market by offering ‘cloud-on-your-terms’. In the first six months of our local cloud launch, we have seen 50 of top 100 companies listed on the BSE, adopt Microsoft cloud to drive their digital transformation,” said Bhaskar Pramanik, Chairman, Microsoft India.

Microsoft cloud has seen increased adoption in sectors such as financial services, government, healthcare and e-commerce. Top financial services organizations such as HDFC, ICICI Lombard, IDFC, and Kotak Mahindra Bank; large IT players like Wipro, Infosys, and TCL, and a majority of Indian healthcare providers including Fortis Healthcare, Apollo Hospitals, AIIMS, L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), and Narayana Health, have adopted Microsoft cloud. New generation ecommerce players and start-ups like Snapdeal, PayTM, Justdial, Meru cabs, etc., are also leveraging the power of Microsoft cloud to spur their growth momentum and connect better with customers.

With open and flexible platform and productivity solutions, the Microsoft cloud is designed to fuel innovation and accelerate India’s digital transformation. Businesses are now able to adopt new scenarios and leverage optimum potential of Machine Leaning (ML), Advanced Analytics, and Internet of Things (IoT) to solve everyday business problems. Education and public service departments, across Indian states are adopting cloud services. The cloud offers new business avenues for developers, IT professionals and gives Microsoft India’s partner ecosystem, comprising hosters, independent software vendors (ISVs), system integrators (SIs) and others, the opportunity to adopt newer business models.