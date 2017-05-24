Microsoft Corporation has unveiled the new Surface Pro delivering up to 13.5 hours of battery life

May 24, 2017 | By :
Microsoft Corporation has unveiled the new Surface Pro delivering up to 13.5 hours of battery life

New Delhi,May24: Microsoft Corporation has unveiled the new Surface Pro that delivers up to 13.5 hours of battery life, making it more than 2.5 times faster than Surface Pro 3.

Microsoft's new Surface Pro, Surface Pen and Surface keyboard: Here's all you want to know
MUST READ

A powerhouse laptop, Surface Pro is also a mobile creative studio with a 12.3-inch PixelSense touch display that supports the new Surface Pen and Surface Dial both on and off-screen.

Twice as accurate as the previous version and enhanced by PixelSense Accelerator custom silicon, the new Surface Pen and new Surface Pro together set the industry standard for faster, more fluid writing and drawing and now Surface Pen supports tilt for more natural shading.

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
Microsoft has unveiled the Modern Keyboard that features a hidden fingerprint sensor located between the Alt and Ctrl keys
HTC U ‘squeezable phone’ will be unveiled on May 16
Jeep Compass unveiled in India price worth Rs 20 – 25 Lakh
World’s first transgender doll unveiled at NY toy fair
World’s lightest mechanical watch unveiled in Geneva
LG releases new levitating speaker to be unveiled at CES 2017
Top