Microsoft Corporation has unveiled the new Surface Pro delivering up to 13.5 hours of battery life

New Delhi,May24: Microsoft Corporation has unveiled the new Surface Pro that delivers up to 13.5 hours of battery life, making it more than 2.5 times faster than Surface Pro 3.
Twice as accurate as the previous version and enhanced by PixelSense Accelerator custom silicon, the new Surface Pen and new Surface Pro together set the industry standard for faster, more fluid writing and drawing and now Surface Pen supports tilt for more natural shading.