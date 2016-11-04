Microsoft End of sales of Windows 7 And Windows 8 editions

California,Nov4:Fulfilling the long term promise on its Windows lifecycle page, Microsoft MSFT -0.39% has confirmed ‘End of sales’ for both the most popular operating system ever made and perhaps the most disliked (however unfairly) operating system in the world.

Defining this Microsoft explains: “End of sales refers to the date when a particular version of Windows is no longer shipped to retailers or Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Examples of OEMS are Dell and Toshiba—PC manufacturers who often pre-install Windows software.”

The crucial point here is OEMs were the last official way to still get copies of Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 because Microsoft already stopped retail sales to consumers two years ago. Consequently every new Windows PC will come with Windows 10 and users will no longer have ‘downgrade rights’ to attain it with a previous edition.

Consequently if you still want a brand new PC with either Windows 7 or Windows 8 then move fast because all OEMs can now do is sell off their existing stock – and that won’t last long. After which you’ll be left trawling eBay and private listings in the hope of buying a genuine copy. Good luck with that.