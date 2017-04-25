Microsoft expected to introduce the Surface Phone in 2017

California, April25:Microsoft is expected to introduce the Surface Phone at some point this year, with an estimated release date set for early 2018. The handset will not be just a smartphone, experts say, as the company seeks to create an entirely new category of mobile devices.

The tech giant’s ambitions might not be fulfilled if they do not communicate their message clearly. This new Surface product seeks to be the ultimate mobile device, seamlessly integrated with Microsoft’s universal platform and services.

If they do, however, make their vision a reality, the Redmond-based firm might just bring about the next step in the evolution of both smartphones and PCs. The Surface Phone might mark the beginning of a transition towards true mobility.

Tech enthusiasts have been speculating about the Surface Phone’s design, touting everything from foldable capabilities to a modular form factor. Truth be told, Microsoft is more likely to stick with a traditional slate design because that is not its focus.

The company’s endgame is performance and usability, and while first impressions are important, it might just focus on delivering a quality-built product like the rest of the Surface lineup.

Microsoft is concentrating on the cellular PC technology and telephony features into a single device, which will result in something that looks like a smartphone at first glance but is capable of much, much more.

The Surface Phone will most definitely run on Windows 10 Mobile, featuring the new adaptive shell known as CShell to help the system scale across different platforms.

Yes, the ultimate mobile device from Microsoft is reportedly being developed with such versatility in mind. You might be able to connect the Phone to Continuum and display Windows on PC, or use an enhancing terminal like the HP Elite X3 Lap Dock to expand its power.

All in all, this new mobile device category intends to put a full-fledged PC in the palm of your hand. Texting and phone calls are just a side feature to integrate the mobility experience fully.

Microsoft needs to prepare the market for the Surface Phone

Of course, such a bold proposal requires smart marketing to ensure success, which is why it is essential that Microsoft clearly communicates what the Surface Phone is speculated to be: not just a phone.

CEO Satya Nadella once had this to say about the evolution of mobile computing at the company:

“WHEN I SAY, WOW, THAT’S AN INTERESTING APPROACH WHERE YOU CAN HAVE A PHONE AND THAT SAME PHONE, BECAUSE OF OUR UNIVERSAL PLATFORM WITH CONTINUUM, CAN, IN FACT, BE A DESKTOP. THAT IS WHAT I WANT OUR DEVICES AND DEVICE INNOVATION TO STAND FOR.”

Redmond is not interested in fighting with Apple and Google for a share of the smartphone market going forward. It is currently losing that battle, with Windows Phone devices taking just under 0.5% of that segment.

Instead, what experts like Jason Ward of Windows Central claim the tech giant needs to do is get developers and manufacturers on board with the plan. Both might be enticed to add a new product category to their catalog, and Microsoft needs to ensure it is easy to fulfill this vision.

Half of the work is done if the Surface Phone is to be a device capable of running full x86 Windows applications. The challenge remains in developing attractive apps for the mobile side of the equation and bridge the gap that has always existed between the operating system and end users.

Microsoft’s Build Developer Conference will take place at the Washington State Convention Center in Washington, from May 10 to 12. There, the tech giant is expected to hint at potential solutions that pave the way to make the Surface Phone a real mobile success.