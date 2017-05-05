California,May5:In a keynote on 2nd May, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft has introduced new offerings for education including a new Windows 10 S and a range of Windows 10 S PCs for K?12 classrooms and the perfect Windows 10 S device for college students — the Surface Laptop.

The new offerings include:

Windows 10 S – this new configuration of Windows, inspired by students and teachers, is streamlined for security and superior performance. When partnered with Intune for Education, Windows 10 S will enable schools to ramp up and manage computers in the classroom cost-effectively and quickly. Windows 10 S has been designed to empower the students of today to create the world of tomorrow and it is the best Windows ever for schools.

Surface Laptop, powered by Windows 10 S – It is incredibly thin and light, striking the right balance of performance, portability and beautiful design for a truly personal laptop.

New Windows 10 S partner devices – Microsoft’s partners including Acer, ASUS, Dell, Fujitsu, HP, Samsung and Toshiba offer a range of new Windows 10 PCs for Education. These partners will also offer these devices and new premium devices with Windows 10 S in the coming months.

Microsoft Teams in the classroom – Adding to Office 365 for Education, Microsoft Teams is a digital hub that encourages active learning while helping students develop the communication and collaboration skills they will need to be successful in the future.

Code Builder for Minecraft: Education Edition – A new in-game feature for “Minecraft: Education Edition” that inspires educators and students to learn to write code to explore, create and play in the full 3D Minecraft world.