Microsoft kills MS Paint, then revives it

California,July25:It’s the end of an era as Microsoft is planning to remove the legendary Paint software from the upcoming Windows 10 update. This could mean Paint will be removed entirely in a future update. MS Paint has been in existence for over 32 years – ever since the company released the first Windows operating system in 1985.

The company has announced a list of applications that will be either “removed” or “deprecated” from the Windows 10 Fall Creators update, which is due to release later this year. Not just Microsoft Paint, the software giant is planning to kill Outlook Express, Reader app and Reading list in a future update.

Until last year, Microsoft Paint was on the company’s radar. It launched Paint 3D, a more advanced version of the classic software, which lets users to create third dimensional images. It’s a basic paint utility software that can be used to draw, colour and edit pictures. Paint has been included in every version of Windows operating system. MS Paint can be found in the Windows Start menu within the accessories Folder.

Sure Adobe’s Photoshop is more popular than Microsoft Paint, but interest in the latter software is more about nostalgia. It’s designed in such a way that even your three-year old kid or your grandmother can easily use it without any issues.

Now that Microsoft is killing its classic paint app, here’s how Twitter reacted to the death of the iconic ‘Paint’ software